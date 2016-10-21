Seton Hall women’s soccer falls to dominant Georgetown on senior night

Seton Hall women’s soccer (5-9-1) fell to the Georgetown Hoyas (13-1-2), 4-0, at home at Owen T. Carroll field Thursday on Senior Night.

Georgetown, the seventh-ranked collegiate women’s soccer team in the country, stifled Seton Hall’s offense and made the most of its scoring chances to preserve a shutout victory.

“Today showed for a large period of time that we’re capable of competing against some of the country’s best,” head coach Rick Stanton said. “That first half was very good, and we showed we could play against…Georgetown if we bring that energy (and) that effort.”

Georgetown and Seton Hall played a balanced game for the majority of the first half. Hoya Crystal Thomas capitalized on a penalty kick at 41:06 that bounced past goaltender Anna MacLean for a 1-0 lead. Georgetown rarely let off its attacking offensive style through the first 45 minutes of play and continued to dominate in the second half.

The latter half of the game saw a scoring onslaught from Georgetown. The Hoyas widened their lead in the 60th minute. Caitlin Farrell booted a shot that deflected off a Pirate defender and trickled into the net for a 2-0 advantage.

In the 74th minute, an errant pass in Georgetown’s end allowed the Hoyas to gain possession of the ball and rush up the field on a fast-break, rifling a through-ball into the net to make the score 3-0. The final goal of the game was scored three minutes later, when Georgetown fired a pass into open net for a 4-0 lead and the win.

This loss marked the final time that five of Seton Hall’s graduating seniors will play at Owen T. Carroll field. Goalie Illissa Blackshear, Sarah Cortes, Frankie Maier, Cathy Chukuka and Sarah Fiorino played their final home games for the Pirates, capping off great collegiate soccer careers for all five players.

“Obviously we didn’t get the result we wanted, especially with our seniors’ last game at Owen T.,” Pirate forward Katie Landes said. “But overall that was one of the best games we’ve played as a team. We came out strong, we came out hard, and I’m proud of everyone’s performance.”

With this loss, the Pirates’ record against Big East opponents dips to 1-6-0, and their chances of making the playoffs this season are greatly limited. Still, Seton Hall has six points on the line in its last two games, and it will look to make up ground in the conference when the team travels to face Providence (10-5-2) on Sunday, Oct. 23.

