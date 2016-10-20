Pink Floyd tribute rocks on at SOPAC

Enjoy the classic rock sound of Pink Floyd at SOPAC on Oct. 20 in collaboration with Classic Albums Live.

From the Phoenix Concert Theatre to venues like Massey Hall and Roy Thomson Hall, and now to SOPAC, Classic Albums Live will perform Pink Floyd’s psychedelic masterpiece The Dark Side of the Moon on Thursday night at 7:30 p.m.

The Dark Side of the Moon has shifted the pop and rock music scene with its richly-layered mix of looped sound effects, powerful guitar solos and powerful messages, an ultimate expression of Pink Floyd’s artistry. Classic Albums Live will re-create it all and SHU students are ready to witness it.

Timothy Smith, a junior biology and music performance major, said he is looking forward to the event.

“It’s all very exciting. I am very passionate about music and would be very interested in seeing how Classic Albums Live will recreate this notoriously Rock album adding their own classic twist,” Smith said.

Smith who grew up going to SOPAC also addressed the lack of coverage of what he coined “cool events” on SHU’s campus.

“I just think it would go a long way if they sent blast emails with a list of events happening in SOPAC in the beginning of the semester so that we, the students, are aware of what’s happening,” Smith said.

Avisha Patel, a senior social behavioral science major and painter, expressed the need for SOPAC event exposure on campus.

Patel said she has visited SOPAC multiple times since her freshman year.

“I think it’s an absolute shame that I’m learning about this now. This concert sounds super interesting and it’s frustrating that I didn’t get that chance to hear about it before you informed me,” Patel said. “A few flyers here and there isn’t sufficient, it would be tremendous if SOPAC managed to infiltrate SHU more.”

Patel added, “if it is allowed, they should get tables during our involvement fairs and spread the word on their upcoming events then. They could also partner with the social fraternities and sororities. They would definitely be able to reach a broader SHU audience.”

Jason Tramm, assistant professor and director of Choral Activities, shared his interest for the concert.

“My 17-year-old son is a guitar player and I play along with him. He’s a huge Pink Floyd fan and so we will definitely be attending,” Tramm said.

Tramm added that he was not aware about the concert before being interviewed by The Setonian.

“I’ve worked at SHU for five years now, and I‘ve worked with several art organizations before. Advertising budgets are always a challenge for Art organizations. SOPAC has done a lot more programming over the years,” Tramm said. “I’m glad they are connecting more with Seton Hall. We have a great relationship with SOPAC, we do a great number of our concerts there. They will always have our support.”

