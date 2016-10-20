Clothing drive held to support the homeless

A “Winter is Coming” clothing drive has been organized by Psi Sigma Phi Multicultural Fraternity, Inc. that will run from Oct. 12 to Dec. 12.

The fraternity is looking for winter clothing donations and shoes that will be distributed to the homeless community in Newark by the non-profit organization Bridges Outreach, Inc. According to the organization’s website, it has donated clothing to more than 21,000 people in New York, Newark and Irvington, N.J.

In addition to winter clothing donations for the homeless in Newark, the club is looking for summer clothing donations, including shoes, that will be sent to Haiti to help those in need after Hurricane Matthew’s destruction, said Mario Cuevas, the chapter philanthropy chair for the fraternity.

Clothing drop off bins are located around campus. They can be found near the Living Room of the University Center and near the front desk on the first floor of the library. Additional bins are positioned near the entrances of some of the residence halls, such as in Xavier, Aquinas, Cabrini, Neumann and Serra Hall.

There are flyers set up at the clothing drop-off locations around campus. Those with questions should contact Cuevas at 973-955-7435 or mario.cuevas@student.shu.edu.

“Fraternities’ and sororities’ main mission is to help the community and if they’re not doing that then they’re not really fulfilling their purpose,” Cuevas said about Psi Sigma Phi organizing the clothing drive.

Assistant director of Leadership Development (Greek Liaison), Michael Davis, said that he is proud of Psi Sigma Phi for hosting this clothing drive and that “this is a prime example of how fraternity men of Seton Hall are living out their values.” Davis added that, “Service is absolutely one of the fundamental principles of fraternities and sororities.”

Davis said that this clothing drive can provide good for a lot of people and the fact that Psi Sigma Phi is spreading the word about the event shows how important their cause is.

“The main reason I joined [Psi Sigma Phi] is not to just be a part of a group, but because I wanted to help those around me,” Cuevas said. He interned with Bridges Outreach, Inc. last spring and came up with the idea of a clothing drive for this semester.

“Psi Sigma Phi Multicultural Fraternity was founded in 1990 on the ideal of Multiculturalism where men from differing backgrounds can get together as brothers and have respect for each other’s differences,” Cuevas said, and this holds true as alumni from the fraternity have helped in planning this event.

One alumnus from the fraternity, Daniel Pierre, class of 2011, helped in expanding the idea in terms of how long the event should run and in coming up with the Game of Thrones theme. He was also able to make the flyers and get them printed.

Cuevas encourages the Seton Hall community, including students, faculty and staff members, to donate to the cause. He added that any donation can help in relieving the suffering of the homeless community.

“I hope to see students and faculty play a role in relieving some of the difficulties the homeless community faces, and with the effects of Hurricane Matthew still very present, we will be able to use this to relieve the suffering that the people in Haiti are experiencing too,” Cuevas said.

Samantha Todd can be reached at samantha.todd@student.shu.edu