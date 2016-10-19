Transfer Center eases transition to SHU

The Transfer Center at Seton Hall provides workshops, social events and resourceful advisors for a smooth and helpful transition to campus.

Professor Hezal Patel, interim assistant dean and Freshman Studies director at the Transfer Center, understands and takes into account the nerve-wracking emotions transfer students can feel during their transition period.

“The Transfer Student Center is committed to the success of transfer students here at SHU,” Patel said. “We provide as much information as possible to them, by way of success workshops and continued communication throughout the semester, so that they don’t feel lost as they transition to this new community.”

A number of social events occur throughout the school year to help the incoming students feel more comfortable and situated in their new environment.

On Sept. 15, the Transfer Center held a welcome breakfast for students to socialize and bond with their new peers and advisers, as well as answer any questions they had.

Another informal gathering, a pizza social on Nov. 16 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., is planned for the 372 transfer students at SHU, according to Patel.

This will be another opportunity for students to come together again and socialize while addressing any concern they may have during the semester.

“I transferred from Hofstra University in Long Island and started my sophomore year at SHU. When I was looking for schools closer to home to transfer to, I decided on SHU because it’s known to be one of the best schools in northern N.J., when it comes to academics and sports,” said Stephanie Guida, a senior public relations and journalism major. “The transfer experience has been pretty simple, all of my professors are great and very helpful and I’m very happy to be here.”

Patel likes to keep transfer students in the loop at all times by sending out email blasts about resourceful information.

Workshops also occur in preparation for registration. Each student is also assigned to an adviser in Mooney Hall, room 19.

Patel said she ensures success for students transitioning to campus with constant communication.

Alfredo Molina, a junior undeclared business major and member of SHU’s baseball team, transferred from Coastal Carolina.

“I wasn’t playing the position that I wanted there, and Seton Hall is giving me a better opportunity,” The transfer experience has been good and the education hasn’t been hard to transition into. Everyone on my team has been very helpful as well as my teachers through this transfer process.”

Christina Vitale can be reached at christina.mcdonaldvitale@student.shu.edu