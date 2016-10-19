Honor society continues to grow on campus

With competitive GPA and communications coursework requirements, Lambda Pi Eta (LPH) is hardly the common honor society.

After the adviser, Kyle Heim left Seton Hall more than a year ago, LPH almost became nonexistent on campus until the current president senior Erica Naumann and adviser professor Daniel Yates reinvigorated the club. The groups primary mission is to help students in the College of Communication and the Arts establish connections with others, join students with speakers, journalists, and other media, and promote togetherness amongst academically-driven communication major students.

Despite the society’s original members’ induction just last spring, the notion of revitalizing LPH as an honor organization has existed more than two years.

“Erica was really the one that pushed for its induction over two years ago,” said senior and LPH Social Media Coordinator Paige Anderson. “Without her energy, this probably would have never happened.”

LPH also puts on activities and events for its members.

“The society helps out with career fairs explicitly for communications students and gives students unique first-hand advantages,” said National Liaison Sarah Kraft. “Personally, I’m learning all about public relations and I’m not even a communications major myself.”

The society sets a precedent for unique opportunities, something that the senior members urge prospective members to experience for themselves.

“Lambda Pi Eta is going to give you so many opportunities as you mature and learn, and there’s so much to experience from professors and other first-hand accounts. Plus, you get to wear the cords at graduation, which is something to be extremely proud of,” Kraft added.

Despite each senior member having different roles and responsibilities, all of them readily agreed with the unique properties of the society.

“There really is no other society like this on campus for communications. It truly is a completely unique experience for anybody that joins,” Kraft said.

Naumann said the organization does not yet have an official charity set up in its name, something that can be attributed to the new status of the society.

“It’s helped me establish connections with multiple faculty members as well as individuals off-campus, and I wouldn’t have had the initiative to do so without Lambda Pi Eta,” Anderson said.

Despite its recent induction, Naumann said it is an honor society that has wonderful things ahead of it as well as for its members. So far, the society boasts about 40 members.

“I’m incredibly proud of what my colleagues and I have accomplished so far with the society,” she said. “I can’t wait to see what those that come after us do with what we’ve built.”

Ian Fauchier can be reached at ian.fauchier@student.shu.edu