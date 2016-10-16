SHU swimming and diving takes down Big East rival

The Seton Hall men’s and women’s swimming and diving teams put up an impressive performance this weekend during West Virginia’s quad meet. The men’s team defeated three-time defending Big East champions Xavier, 231-118, while also falling to West Virginia, 204-157.

The Pirates had five first-place finishes in the meet, all by freshmen. Tyler Kauth placed first in the 200 backstroke with a time of 1:52.03. Connor Phillips won the 100 butterfly with a time of 50:82, while Tre Fisella won the 200 IM with a time of 1:55.99. The standout performer of this meet was freshman Joshua Tosoni. Tosoni swept both breaststroke events with a time of 58.11 in the 100 and 2:05.23 in the 200.

Other standout performers for the Pirates include Ivan Michalovic with a second place finish in the 400 IM, Noah Yanchulis, who came in second in the 200 freestyle, Vadim Jacobson, who came in second in the 500 freestyle and Kyle Nash, who came in second in the 200 butterfly.

This meet was a very strong showing for the Pirates who have been stringing together a collective bunch of impressive and dominant wins.

The Seton Hall women’s swimming and diving team managed to dominate Big East rivals Butler, 232-117, while falling to Xavier, 191.5-157.5 and West Virginia, 228-118. The standout performers of this meet were the underclassmen. Freshman Sarah Ouellette earned three silver medals in three different races. She finished the 400 IM with a time of 4:37.94, the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:14.00 and the 200 IM with a time of 2:13.02.

Other standout performers include freshman Elizabeth Sargent, Jill Calocino and Gabby Van Tassel. Sargent finished second in the 200 butterfly with a time of 2:11:12 and finished third in the 200 IM and the 400 IM. Calocino and Van Tassel faced off in the 1650 freestyle with Calocino placing in second with a time of 18:01.35 and Van Tassel in third with a time of 18:12.09.

Both men’s and women’s teams will be back in the pool on Oct. 29, when they host Providence at 1 p.m. They also host Bucknell on Oct. 30 at 1 p.m..

