SHU volleyball falls to Big East-leading Creighton

On Sunday, the Pirates were downed in three sets by Big East powerhouse Creighton. This loss pushed the Pirates to 10-12 on the season, and 4-5 in Big East action.

The Bluejays took control of the match early with a 25-10 first set victory, a position in which the Pirates have had difficulty battling back from this season.

The Pirates lost the second set in a similar fashion to the first, 25-15. The Bluejays faced more of a challenge in the third and final set, beating the Pirates 25-18 to clinch the shutout and continue their undefeated record in conference play.

Even in defeat, Seton Hall was the more aggressive team throughout the match. The Pirates had 107 attacking plays to Creighton’s 98. Seton Hall’s Dominique Mason led both teams in kills and attacks. Tessa Fournier led the Pirates with 12 digs.

Head coach Allison Yaegar’s aggressive game plan, while impressive in the box score, may have been the biggest reason for Creighton’s easy sweep. The Pirates committed 21 attacking errors to Creighton’s eight. Although Seton Hall was the more aggressive team, the Bluejays had 17 more kills than the Pirates.

Creighton’s biggest advantage in the match was its height, as Creighton had 13 blocks to Seton Hall’s three.

Next week, Seton Hall will once again travel to the Midwest to face Big East competition. On Friday, the squad will compete in Cincinnati against Xavier, and then travel to Indianapolis for a match against Butler the next day.

Brendan Finnegan can be reached at brendan.finnegan@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @FinnBrend.