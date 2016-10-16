Pirate women’s soccer loses fifth Big East game

Seton Hall women’s soccer (5-8-1) suffered a tough defeat, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon away against conference rival Butler Bulldogs (9-5-2).

The Pirates looked to continue their success after notching their first in-conference victory against Xavier, 1-0, at home on Oct. 9. Butler, on the other hand, entered the game against Seton Hall with a chip on its shoulder having lost three straight matches prior to Sunday.

It did not take long for the scoring to start between the Pirates and Bulldogs. Butler tallied the first point of the competition when sophomore forward Jamison Midgley struck from 10 yards out to put the Bulldogs ahead, 1-0. Butler’s Carly Goehring received the lone assist on the goal.

Seton Hall answered back with a goal of its own in the 28th minute of the first half. Senior forward Sarah Cortes arced a shot from 20 yards out on the top-right side over the hands of Butler’s goaltender and into the back of the net, tying the game, 1-1. Katie Landes assisted on the goal.

The tie held until the 62nd minute of play, when Butler scored the game-winning goal. The Bulldogs received a corner kick, and Butler’s leading scorer, forward Serina Kashimoto, launched the ball into the goal box with great accuracy. Bulldog forward Shannon McDevitt headed Kashimoto’s kick through the crowded box and into the net for a 2-1 lead.

For the remainder of the second half, the Pirates played with urgency in an effort to even the score again. Butler’s strong defensive midfield was an impenetrable wall for the Pirates, limiting their scoring chances and preventing Seton Hall from generating any meaningful offense. The driving rain that intensified throughout the game also hindered both teams’ playmaking ability.

In the Pirates’ defensive end, goaltender Anna MacLean was rock solid, and kept Seton Hall in the contest by stopping all shots that came her way after conceding the Bulldogs’ second goal. However, her nine clutch saves were not enough to bring the Pirates back to win the match.

This loss brought the Pirates’ record against Big East opponents to 1-5-0 and hurts the team’s chances to make the playoffs with just three games remaining. Seton Hall will still look to bounce back against the Georgetown Hoyas (11-1-2) at home on Thursday, Oct. 20.

