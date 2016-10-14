Men’s golf finishes tenth in Mountaineer Invitational

The Seton Hall men’s golf team finished the Mountaineer Intercollegiate Invitational in a tenth-place tie with the University of Memphis this past Tuesday. Fourteen universities participated in the invitational, with the University of Arkansas placing first.

The Pirates were led by senior Lloyd Jefferson Go, who tied for fifth overall among 77 other opponents. He was only five strokes short of the invitational’s individual champion Patrick Flavin of Miami University. Go has consistently led the Pirates with his low scores for the past nine tournaments.

Go had another exceptional outing, as he finished the first round three under par at 69, the second round two over par at 74 and the final round he hit for the par. Go was one of eight golfers to finish below par out of the Invitational’s 78 participants. Go finished the invitational with a total score of 215.

Other standout performers for the Pirates include sophomore Gen Nagai and freshman Alex Chalk, who both tied for 39th and finished with a score of 225 for the invitational.

Nagai struggled in the first two rounds of the invitational on Monday. He finished the first round with a score of 80, eight over par. Then in the second round Nagai started to find his rhythm, finishing two above par at 74. However, Nagai collected a team-high five birdies in the final round to boost the Pirates to its tenth-place finish. He finished the round one under par at 71.

The freshman Chalk put together a strong performance, finishing the invitational only nine above par. In the first round Chalk finished with a score of 73, only one stroke above the par.

Sophomore Chris Yeom also had a solid performance for the Pirates in the two-day invitational, placing in a tie for 56th overall. Yeom started off slowly, registering a first round score nine strokes over par at 81. However, he locked in the second and third rounds, only scoring two and three strokes above par.

The high scorer for Seton Hall University was junior Linus Yip, who finished in last place. Yip finished the invitational 32 strokes over par.

The Seton Hall men’s golf team looks to build on its solid play at the Price’s Give ’Em Five Invitational later this month.

