Big East Media Day news & notes: Both SHU teams adjusting

With the college basketball season quickly approaching, the Big East conference held its annual media day on Tuesday, Oct. 11 at Madison Square Garden.

The event brought together the coaches and top players of the Big East men’s and women’s basketball teams to discuss practice, preseason developments, and the upcoming season.

With the season right around the corner, here is the latest from Seton Hall’s men’s and women’s basketball teams:

The Men

Preseason Poll and Awards

Seton Hall tied for No. 4 with Georgetown in the Preseason Big East Coaches’ Poll. Villanova, Xavier and Creighton finished ahead of SHU.

Angel Delgado and Khadeen Carrington were named to the conference’s Preseason All-Big East Second Team.

The lineup

Carrington said that point guard responsibilities will not be solely left up to him, as he expects to play on and off the ball this season.

Desi Rodriguez said that he believes Madison Jones will be a starting guard to open the season.

Kevin Willard said that Carrington, Delgado, Rodriguez and Ismael Sanogo, all juniors, are expected to start. He said the fifth starting spot could rotate while Jevon Thomas serves his first-semester suspension. Jones and Myles Powell are likely candidates to fill the void.

Whitehead still involved

Carrington said he speaks to Isaiah Whitehead daily. He expects the Brooklyn Nets rookie to be a regular at Seton Hall games.

Carrington added that Whitehead has helped him adjust to a point guard’s mindset.

Weight shifts

Delgado said he is down to 245 pounds and 8 percent body fat.

Veer Singh has intentionally put on weight, according to Carrington. Willard said Singh could play some stretch-four this season.

Stay tuned for updates on the women’s team.

Kyle Kasharian can be reached at kyle.kasharian.@student.shu.edu or Twitter @ItsKyleKash.