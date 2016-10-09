Women’s volleyball falls to Marquette at home

The Seton Hall Pirates women’s volleyball team lost at home to Marquette by a final of three sets to one. The loss dropped the Pirates to 9-12 overall, with a 3-5 Big East Conference record.

Marquette set the tone of the match early by winning the first set 25-8. The Pirates were resilient, however, and gave Marquette more of a challenge than it anticipated. The Pirates took the second set 25-21. Marquette regrouped and finished off the match strong, however. The team won the last two sets comfortably, 25-14 and 25-17.

Senior Danielle Schroede led the Pirates with 14 points, including 13 kills. Junior Sarah Kenneweg and senior Tessa Fournier led the Pirates with 13 and 25 digs, respectively. Caitlin Koska and Abby Thelen also had an impressive match, the former finishing with eight kills while the latter had seven.

The loss wrapped up a rough weekend for the Pirates, where they finished 0-2. They will look to rebound next Friday, Oct. 14, when they travel to Rhode Island to take on the Providence Friars.

