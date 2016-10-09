Women’s soccer captures first Big East win of season

The Seton Hall women’s soccer team picked up its first Big East win of the 2016 season with a thrilling 1-0 victory over the Xavier Musketeers Sunday afternoon.

The lone goal of the match came in the 76th minute off the foot of freshman Marissa Aniolowski. Aniolowski was able to force a turnover from the Xavier backline of defense, creating a scoring chance for herself that she put home off a deflection from a Xavier defender. The goal was Aniolowski’s second of the season.

The win gives the Pirates their fifth win of the year overall, and their first win since a road victory back on Sept. 15th against Cornell. The win was also the third shutout of the season for the Pirates, who were once again led defensively by goalkeeper Anna MacLean.

MacLean picked up three saves in the shutout win, along with a solid defensive backline led by Cathy Chukuka and Sarah Schweinberg. The defense was on its heels for much of the second half, with the Musketeers outshooting the Pirates 11-3 in the final 45 minutes.

Aniolowski’s offensive performance came as a result of coach Rick Stainton moving her up into an attacking wing position. Along with scoring the lone goal of the match, she led the offensive attack for the Pirates, accumulating five shots with three of them being on goal.

The Pirates will get a week of rest before traveling to Indianapolis for a match next Sunday with the Butler Bulldogs. Match time is set for 1 p.m.

Matt Ambrose can be reached at matthew.ambrose1@student.shu.edu and on Twitter @mambrose97.