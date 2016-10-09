Seton Hall Women’s Golf Takes 13th in Rain-Shortened Tournament

The Seton Hall women’s golf team traveled to Connecticut this past weekend to partake in the Yale Women’s Intercollegiate Tournament, where the team finished 13th out of 18 teams. This comes after the Seton Hall women tied for sixth at the Rutgers Invitational three weeks ago.

Overall the Pirates shot a combined 599 (301 and 298) through two days, as the third round was cancelled due to inclement weather.

The Pirates were led by Freshman Maddie Sager, who shot a career-best one-under-par in her second round and finished with a combined score of 145 good for 3-over-par and tied for 13th overall. Her first career sub-par round was due largely in part to an impressive back nine in which Sager totaled two birdies and seven pars.

Junior Cassie Pantelas, who finished four over, just one stroke behind Sager, finished the two rounds tied for 19th out of 103 golfers. Freshman Sammie Staudt had a productive and consistent tournament, contributing two rounds of 77 to the Pirates’ totals. Freshman Lizzie Win, who won Big East Women’s Golfer of the Week after an impressive outing at the Rutgers’s Invitational, shot a 157, while Macky Fouse shaved seven strokes off her round one total to shoot a 159 and round out the team’s total score of 599.

Sophomore Jamie Green participated in the individual competition for the Pirates, shooting a 169 through two days.

Seton Hall finished three spots ahead of Xavier, their lone Big East competitor in the tournament, who finished 16th and 21 strokes behind the Pirates.

The Seton Hall women’s golf team is familiar with the Yale Women’s Intercollegiate Tournament, as the team has competed in the event every year since the program began in 2010. The Pirates have had success in the tournament, finishing fourth each year from 2012 to 2014.

The team will now travel to Deleware to take part in the Delaware Lady Blue Hen Invitational over Oct. 22 and 23.

