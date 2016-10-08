﻿Volleyball falls in five sets to DePaul



The Seton Hall Pirates volleyball team lost their first of two matches against the DePaul Blue Demons, dropping three out of five sets on Friday, Oct. 7, at the Walsh Gymnasium.

Seton Hall dominated the first set with a convincing 25-13 win. The Pirates went on a 13-3 run to open up the set. DePaul could not answer back, unable to pull within seven points of Seton Hall.

The Pirates got off to another strong start in the second set, getting out in front of DePaul 16-7. The Blue Demons fought back with a 13-4 run of their own to even the score out at 20. The two teams went blow-for-blow before back-to-back kills from Myah Reed and Brittany Maxwell allowed DePaul to pull ahead and win the set 26-24.

The two teams continued their close battle in the third set, with neither team getting a lead of more than 3 points. With the score tied at 21, the Pirates took advantage of two errors by the Blue Demons and pulled ahead to close out the third set 25-23.

The match remained close in the fourth set when Seton Hall overcame a 15-10 deficit and eventually tied the game at 22. This time, Seton Hall committed two late service errors and the Blue Demons were able to win the fourth set by a score of 25-23. DePaul got off to a strong start in the fifth set, eventually pulling ahead 10-5. The Pirates could not overcome the deficit and the Blue Demons took the match with a 15-10 victory in the final set.

Maxwell led DePaul with 19.5 points and 17 kills, while Reed had 17 kills but committed ten attack errors. Abby Thelen of Seton Hall had 17.5 points and 16 kills, one of four Pirates to reach double-digits in points.

The Pirates fall to 9-10 on the season with a 3-3 record in the Big East, while DePaul improves to 11-7 with a 5-1 in-conference record. While the team must wait until Nov. 13 to face the Blue Demons again, Seton Hall resumes action on Saturday, Oct. 8, when they square off against the Marquette Golden Eagles. The match is set to begin at 7 p.m. in the Walsh Gymnasium.

