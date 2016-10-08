Men’s soccer falls in 89th minute to DePaul

The Seton Hall men’s soccer team fell short late in the second half against DePaul 2-1 on Saturday afternoon at Wish Field.

Prior to today’s match, Seton Hall came off a loss against in-state rival Princeton, 3-1.

The Pirates fell into an early 1-0 deficit after DePaul scored its first of two goals in the 18th minute. The Blue Demons’ Erik Rodriguez deflected the shot into the center of the net.

The Pirates countered with their only goal of the game in the 33rd minute after a penalty kick by sophomore Andres Arcila, his sixth of the season.

Seton Hall controlled possession all through the match.

However, the Pirates’ inability to find the back of the net opened up an opportunity for the Demons. DePaul’s Rodriguez rebounded a deflected shot from teammate Hans Wustling to pin the game-winning goal in the 89th minute.

The Pirates out-shot DePaul 13-8, which led to four shots on goal for both teams. Senior goalkeeper Julian Spindler and DePaul’s Quentin Low matched eachother with two saves.

Arcila and sophomore Francisco Alderete shared a match-high of four shots each.

Seton Hall now falls to 3-8-1, 1-3-0 in the Big East, while DePaul gets back above .500 at 6-5-2, 1-3-0

The Pirates are 1-5-1 all-time against DePaul dating back to 2005. Seton Hall out-shot three opponents in Big East Play.

Seton Hall will get back on the field on Saturday, Oct. 15 at home against Providence for a 1 p.m. kickoff.

