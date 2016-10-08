Men’s and women’s cross country compete at Metropolitan Championship

Seton Hall’s men and women’s cross country teams participated in the Cross Country Metropolitan Championships this Friday, with the women finishing sixth and the men finishing fifth.

The women’s cross country team finished six out of 11 teams, with an average time of 20:43 on the 5k course.

Sophomore Kiley Britten led the team. She finished 21st out of 115 runners with an impressive time of 19:58.5. Britten improved her 5k time by four seconds since the Embry-Riddle Invitational. Junior Emily Johnson clocked in second for the Pirates and 25th overall with a time of 20:10.7, giving Seton Hall two women in the top-25.

Christiana Rutkowski and Desyre Blackburn finished 45th and 46th respectively with times of 20:51.0 and 20:51.2.

Freshmen Kassandra Yocco and Isbella Whelan also had strong showings. Yocco finished 64th with a time of 21:41.9, while Whelan finished 82nd with a time of 23:01.4. Yocco has scored in all of her college meets thus far. Junior Bailey Seach finished 84th with a time of 23.12.9.

On the men’s side, Seton Hall finished fifth out of ten teams for the 8k race, with an average time of 28:27.

Sean Kip led the Pirates. He finished 30th out of 101 runners. His time was 27:52.7. This is an improvement on Kip’s previous 8k time of 28:42.88. Coming in at 36th was Junior Louis Bustamante with the time of 28:16.5. Ricky Stephens improved by seconds on his 8k time and finished 43rd with a time of 28:33.5. Coming in at 46th was Cameron Quisenberry at 28:49.3. Jarod Moser finished right after him at 28:51.2. The men finished the day with six runners in the top-50.

​Other notable finishes on the day for Seton Hall include Matt Lemoine finishing 57th at 29:23.8, Jeff Larson finishing 60th at 29:33.5, and Victor Ricci at 63rd clocking in at 29:44.2.

Freshman, Mack Wilowski finished 73rd with a time of 30:18.2. Patrick Castro finished the day in 75th with a time of 30:38.2. Not far behind Castro was Alex Mallue in 77th with a time of 30:45.6. Rounding out the last of Seton Hall’s men were freshmen Asa Bloom and Ryan McNeilly.

​Seton Hall will be in action next on Saturday, Oct. 15, in Easton, P.A., when the team faces off at Lafayette College.

