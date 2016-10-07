Women’s soccer drops fourth straight with loss to Creighton

Seton Hall women’s soccer continued to struggle Thursday night, as they fell to Creighton University, 4-0.

The defeat dropped the Pirates to 0-4 against Big East teams this season. Additionally, it was the team’s fourth straight loss since a draw against Columbia on Sept. 18.

For the second game in a row, Seton Hall fell behind within the first ten minutes of the match. Kylin Grubb scored for Creighton in the third minute, despite a great effort by senior defender Cathy Chukuka to keep the initial shot attempt on the goal line.

Chukuka was outstanding all night on the back end for Seton Hall. She was in the middle of almost every defensive play and ready to thwart Creighton’s chances.

The entire Seton Hall defense, Chukuka included, was a bright spot in an otherwise dim game. The unit did a fantastic job consistently creating turnovers despite a relentless attack from the opponent.

Despite all of the team’s best efforts, Lauren Sullivan expanded on the Bluejays’ lead in the 31st minute, as she snuck behind the defense to head in a perfect feed from midfielder Ylenia Sachau.

The best offensive opportunity of the night for Seton Hall came shortly after in the 41st minute, when a corner kick sailed over the net and out of bounds.

As the first half came to a close, weather conditions worsened. The combination of winds above 20 mph and heavy rainfall made each and every play turn into a tricky task. Both teams had to keep passes on the ground only, as play in the air was unnavigable.

Although the conditions were less than ideal, neither team held back. Seton Hall started the second half with a series of crisp passes up field, but eventually turned the ball over. A few quick moments later, Darby Hugunin expanded the Creighton lead to 3-0. Hugunin was able to put it home after Lauren Sullivan slipped past the defense and passed it across the box.

With seven minutes remaining, Anna MacLean was subbed off in goal for Laura Dramis. MacLean, a sophomore, was making her twelfth straight start. She made three saves on the night.

Dramis was relatively untested in the short time she was in net, but she did concede a goal to the wide open Hannah Miller in the slot in the 87th minute.

Seton Hall will look to turn things around at home on Sunday, Oct. 9, at 1 p.m. against Xavier University.

