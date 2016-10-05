Students hop on over to Bunny’s

Bunny’s, located on South Orange Ave. right past the train station, has been in the South Orange community for decades, but six years ago it transitioned into the sports bar it is today.

Leslie Pogany, the owner of Bunny’s Sports Bar, is well known as the bar is very active in the South Orange Community and supportive of Seton Hall.

Stephen Pogany, the son of the owner, said that Bunny’s started out as a candy store and has been in South Orange since the early 1920’s.

After prohibition lifted, he continued, Bunny’s was one of the first places with a liquor license in South Orange and the entire state of New Jersey.

The first thing that guests see when they walk up to Bunny’s is a large “Welcome Home Pirates” sign on the door and festive fall decorations.

Leslie Pogany said Bunny’s donates to the SHU Athletics and WSOU, and is a member of the Village Center Alliance and the South Orange Chamber of Commerce.

Pogany’s husband and daughter-in-law are also SHU alumni. She has seen SHU alumni come back to Bunny’s with their families and has also been invited to the weddings of alums.

Bunny’s has made the effort to aid the community as well.

During Hurricane Sandy Bunny’s opened their doors to people that lost their power. After the Seton Hall Boland Hall fire they provided support and became the place for people to bring donations.

“I want to be a hometown family place that meets the needs of the village. We’ve been a part of people’s lives for a long time,” Pogany said.

Bunny’s serves pizza, wings, burgers, sandwiches, salads, pasta dishes and Mexican dishes.

Faith Laudano, a senior education major. said that there is a great special that comes with free pizza when you order a pitcher of beer.

During basketball season going to Bunny’s is a tradition for many.

“I like to go there with a lot of Seton Hall people for games,” said Amarilys Mena, a senior nursing major.

