SHU ranked 283rd by Wall Street Journal list

Seton Hall University has been ranked 283rd on a list of 1,061 schools created by the Wall Street Journal.

The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Ranking is a comprehensive list of colleges and universities in the United States. This inaugural list was designed to help students and their families decide which schools are right for them.

“The ranking includes clear performance indicators designed to answer the questions that matter the most to students and their families when making one of the most important decisions of their lives – who to trust with their education,” the ranking’s methodology claims. “Does the college have sufficient resources to teach me properly? Will I be engaged, and challenged, by my teacher and classmates? Does the college have a good academic reputation? What type of campus community is there? How likely am I to graduate, pay off my loans and get a good job?”

The rankings incorporate data from the U.S. Student Survey, the U.S. government, the Academic Survey and the Elsevier bibliometric dataset. The rankings focus on four key areas: the resources the school offers, the school’s effectiveness in engaging students, outcomes – the value the school adds to its students – and, finally, the environment of the campus.

Within each of these areas are sub-categories. “Resources” considers finance per student, faculty per student and research papers per faculty. “Engagement” examines student engagement, student recommendation, interaction with teachers and students, and the number of accredited programs. “Outcomes” looks at graduation rate, value added to graduate salary, value added to the loan repayment rate and academic reputation. Lastly, “environment” focuses on the proportion of international students, student diversity, student inclusion and staff diversity.

Graded out of 100 percent, “outcomes” was given a weight of 40 percent, while “resources” was 30 percent, “engagement” was 20 percent and “environment” was 10 percent.

Seton Hall, considered a top-300 school, received 21.1/40 for “outcomes,” 12.6/30 for “resources,” 15.9/20 for “engagement,” and 6.2/10 for “environment.” Overall, SHU received a score of 55.9/100.

By comparison, Stanford University – the No. 1 ranked school – received an overall grade of 92/100. Only six other schools graded 90 or better. Fellow New Jersey school Princeton University, which scored 89.6/100, was bested by Seton Hall in the area of “engagement,” as the Ivy League institution received a mark of 15.2/20.

The closest Big East school to Seton Hall was DePaul University, which outdid SHU with a rank of 270 and an overall score of 56.7/100.

No. 283 in The Wall Street Journal/Times Higher Education College Ranking is a steep drop off from SHU’s standing in the U.S. World News college ranks. There, Seton Hall placed 118th in the category “2017 Best Colleges.”

