Women’s soccer struggles in loss to DePaul

It was all DePaul on the pitch Sunday afternoon at Owen T. Carroll, Field as the Seton Hall women’s soccer team struggled in a 4-1 loss to the Blue Demons.

DePaul got the scoring started early with a goal in the seventh minute to give the Blue Demons a 1-0 lead. Goals in the 44th, 48th and 60th minutes put the Blue Demons up 4-0.

The Pirates eventually got on the board after a handball in the penalty box resulted in a penalty kick for Seton Hall. Julia Stirpe would put the PK away to make the score 4-1, which would hold the rest of the match.

The Pirates struggled in several areas throughout the game, including possession. DePaul controlled possession for the better part of the game, while the Pirate defenders ended up having to chase the Blue Demon attackers around the field.

Head coach Rick Stainton talked after the match about another weakness he saw in his team on Sunday.

“We couldn’t create the rhythm that we tried to work so hard on,” Stainton said. “Our job today was to disrupt their rhythm and create our own and we just didn’t do it.”

Much of the burden fell on the shoulders of goalkeeper Anna McLean, who faced 10 shots on goal from DePaul. Conversely, the Pirates only put one shot on goal, which was the penalty kick from Stirpe.

Stainton knew the challenge his team would face coming into the match Sunday.

“We watched a lot of tape, watched a lot of film, we showed them many clips of what their attack patterns would be,” Stainton said.

Stainton also mentioned how the early goal for DePaul in the seventh minute was a setback for his team.

“What really put us down was they only had three shots on goal in the first half and two of them went in, and that early one hurt,” Stainton said. “It kind of puts us back on our heels and gets us away from our game plan.”

As the team now readies itself for a showdown with the Creighton Blue Jays this week, Coach Stainton gave insight to what his team needs to do in order to get back on track.

“We’ve got to have short term memory,” Stainton said. “We’re going to digest it a little bit as we just told the team. We’ll take this moment as a learning experience.”

The Pirates will take on the Blue Jays in Omaha, Neb., on Thursday night, Oct. 6. Match time is set for 8 p.m.

