Men’s soccer Pirates pick up important Big East win

The Seton Hall Pirates men’s soccer team (2-6-1) beat the Marquette Golden Eagles (3-2-3) 2-0 at Owen T. Carroll field Saturday night in a battle of the Big East.

The Pirates came out of the gate ready to go when Jonathon Jimenez scored in the sixth minute, taking it away from a stumbling Marquette defender to give Seton Hall a 1-0 lead.

“It felt relieving,” Jimenez said following the game.

Head coach Gerson Echeverry added and said it was “a good sign of relief for our guys just to give us a 1-0 lead and just breathe a little easier.”

Marquette kept possession for most of the first half but could not put any in the net, ending the half 1-0 in favor of The Hall.

The second half started similar for Seton Hall with a Francisco Alderete goal just over seven and a half minutes in. The Pirates kept hold of the lead with their defense and saves from senior goal keeper Julian-Spindler.

“A few of them were definitely tougher ones,” Spindler said. “At the end of the day it’s my job to make those saves and to keep the zero [on the board].”

The Pirate offense outshot the Golden Eagles 13-4 in the second half as the defensive intensity remained strong. The Pirates came out with the victory 2-0 in their first win over Marquette at home since 2007.

“It was great being home in our environment in front of the fans and I think the kids played really, really well,” Echeverry said.

The Pirates next take on Princeton (4-3-1) at Owen T. Carroll field Wednesday, Oct. 5, at 7 p.m.

