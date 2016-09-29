HALLmarks: Devin McGuire conducts at Spring Lake Music and Arts Festival



It is easy to assume that students who study music have probably been heavily involved with music their whole lives, however, that is not always the case. Devin McGuire, senior music education major, started experimenting with music in high school. He joined his school’s choir and officially fell in love with music. After playing bass in a punk rock band, McGuire slowly transitioned into classical music when he learned to play the double-bass in his school’s orchestra.

Dr. Jason Tramm has become McGuire’s mentor over the years and has contributed to his success. At Seton Hall, McGuire assists Tramm with conducting rehearsals but his most recent accomplishment includes the Spring Lake Music and Arts Festival where he conducted a piece from N.J. composer Mark Miller called “Doxology for a New Day.”

The festival took place at St. Catherine’s Church in July. The music performed was all sacred music and was performed by people of all different faiths within Christianity. A crowd of about 300 people watched McGuire conduct but he said he was not nervous.

“There’s an adrenaline rush,” he said. “Some people get that from sports and some people get that from whatever their hobby is, but for me it’s just being able to make music.”

McGuire wants to continue performing but hopes to conduct his own choral society one day. He hopes to open up a private music studio for kids with special needs where he can teach them music.

“I want to have as much as an impact on younger people as possible,” said McGuire.

McGuire’s ultimate goal is to be able to combine two things that he is extremely passionate about, making music and being of service to others.

“It’s one thing to be passionate about something and it’s another thing to have the opportunity to give back doing that, I’m just fortunate enough to have that opportunity,” he said.

Dr. Roberta Devlin-Scherer, a professor in the Department of Educational Studies, said she enjoyed having McGuire in class.

“He is curious and wants to try new things,” she said. “He loves music and enjoys sharing his knowledge with others.”

You can catch him at his next opera, “Tosca” at SOPAC on Wednesday, Nov. 16 at 7pm. Admission is free for students.

