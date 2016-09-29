HALLmarks: Cynthia Sularz represents SHU at G-20 Summit

Cynthia Sularz ‘16, achieved many of her impressive goals during her time at Seton Hall.

Sularz had an extremely productive college experience. As a sophomore, she was selected as the only person from the entire United States to represent the nation at the G-20 Summit in Australia, a convention of 24 nations to address the issues of empowering females. In her senior year, Sularz received the esteemed honor of winning a Fulbright scholarship.

Sularz said her “strong research skills and the academic writing samples I used to support my application” were the reason she was able to have a place at the G-20 summit, according to an interview on the SHU website.

Andrea Bartoli, Dean of the School of Diplomacy and International Relations, first met Sularz in class, and he said “She was clearly very committed, very present, very opinionated in a good way, and she did a wonderful presentation. She was clearly very articulate, but she was also interestingly a very strong team player.”

Bartoli also got to know Sularz through the School of Diplomacy, as well as “through the work that she has done as a leader on campus with Girl Up and the UNF group. And that has been really impressive, I must say, that that level of leadership so young has been quite refreshing for me to see.”

Sularz collaborated with Bartoli on the Genocide Prevention Research Project.

“I think that Cynthia’s determination is remarkable,” Bartoli said. “But also her capacity to hear negative feedback, I must say that it was quite sharp, some of my remarks to her and she was clearly able to absorb these offerings in a very constructive way to mobilize her best energy towards a goal.”

This experience in Australia was only one of Sularz’ expeditions overseas. She has studied abroad in Germany, Russia and Poland. She relied on Seton Hall faculty even from another country, noting on the SHU website that “When I was in Germany, I called one of the deans at all hours. She always got back to me right away and helped me plan my schedule and internships for the coming semester. It was wonderful to know that no matter what time zone or continent I was on, I always felt supported by Seton Hall.”

Additionally, she noted how Seton Hall’s proximity to New York City and the United Nations gave her many opportunities, including hearing speakers such as Michelle Obama, Hillary Clinton and Susan Rice. Seton Hall also helped her improve “her writing, research, and analytical skills,” she said.

Bartoli concluded, “I have great regards for Cynthia Sularz. I think that she is a wonderful alumnae of the School of Diplomacy and we are very proud to have her attached to the school and the university as a whole.”

Sarah Auerbach can be reached at sarah.auerbach@student.shu.edu