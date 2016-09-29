Get your Social Media for Professionals Certificate at SHU

In today’s world of the ever changing social media landscapes, it is difficult to keep up with the newest trends. As it is, one day hashtag heavy tweets are trending and the next, Snapchat is the hottest app.

For most millennials navigating the interweb comes easily, but for previous generations the journey is not as fluid. Sometimes the greatest challenge can be understanding how to brand oneself on social platforms.

Beginning Oct. 1, for five consecutive Saturdays from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Seton Hall’s Division of Continuing Education and Professional Studies has the answer.

Whether the interest is marketing a business or boosting one’s personal brand, gaining a basic knowledge of the web is a necessary tool. The Social Media for Professional Certificate program at Seton Hall is a hands-on series of workshops aimed at enabling one to make the most out of their social media experience. Taught by technology experts based at Seton Hall, the five-segment session explores the basic concepts of social media by demystifying them and ensuring that the attendees’ knowledge is consistent across all platforms.

All enrolled students are expected to fulfill 15 hours. During the course of these sessions, students learn how to develop a strategic social media image in the world of blogging through WordPress, how to expand their online presence on Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn and how to solidify their web print on the latest trend, Snapchat. The fifth and final segment drives it all home, with a focus on data and analytic interpretation.

According to Dean Karen Passaro who oversees the program since it launched last spring, the course is unmatched. “It offers an in-person tutelage of what would otherwise occur online, which in essence goes against the grain,” Passaro said. “The comfort level that ensures from such a hands-on experience is doubled because of the class’s small size (10 people). Everyone gets to learn from one another’s experience and directly interact with the instructor who is more than willing to clarify the infinitesimal detail.”

Passaro stated that to her surprise, “middle managers were a huge part of the class last spring.” Among them were also realtors, for whom hard-copy, print ad and digital were becoming more costly as opposed to the cheaper and often downright free internet blogs.

For those interested in widening their social sphere of influence harnessing social media’s vast power, the course is $999 and the deadline for registration is Oct. 1.

Perle Desir can be reached at perle.desir@student.shu.edu