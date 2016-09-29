Discover SOPAC

The South Orange Performance Art Center (SOPAC) is a fun environment for students to go and relax whenever they have free time.

SOPAC has been open since 2006 and not only shows movies but also has theater, dance, comedy and visual arts.

SOPAC has a movie theater that plays movies from 12 p.m. to 11 p.m. The current movies that are played in SOPAC are “Storks,” “The Magnificent Seven,” “Blair Witch,” “Suicide Squad,” “When The Bough Breaks” and “Mr. Church.”

The Box office is usually open from Monday through Saturday and it is closed on Sundays and certain holidays. The box office will be closed on Nov. 24 for Thanksgiving and Dec. 24-26 for winter break.

The price of a movie ticket for an adult is $9.75 before 2 p.m. and $11 after 2 p.m. College students also get discounts for about $2 off per ticket. There is also a $1 facility fee applied on each ticket. If students decide for their tickets to be shipped to them then there is a $1 shipping fee.

Tickets that are bought online and over the phone have a processing fee ranging from $1to $9, however, processing fees can be waived when tickets are bought in person.

Students like to spend their free time going to the movies at SOPAC especially during the first few weeks of school. One of the students that has been there and enjoyed a movie is freshman Jagoda Osenkowska.

Osenkowska explained her experience as, “a very relaxing and enjoyable time.”

She also said, “tickets are very affordable especially for college students who can’t really afford to spend too much.”

Osenkowska has been to the movies at SOPAC three more times after her first visit there and said she will continue to go whenever she has free time because it fits her schedule and she can watch new movies any time.

