David Crosby kicks off tour in South Orange

Famed musician David Crosby kicked off his mainland U.S. tour at the South Orange Performing Arts Center (SOPAC) on August 18 at 7:30 p.m. The performance, entitled “An Evening with David Crosby,” had a soft, acoustic set list which featured songs from each of his famous bands, work from his solo career, covers and new original songs.

Crosby is a two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, inducted as a member of both iconic folk-rock bands The Byrds – with whom he first rose to stardom – and the Woodstock era group Crosby, Stills & Nash.

Renowned for vocal harmonies, stellar musicianship and timeless songs, Crosby, Stills & Nash won a Grammy award in 1969 as Best New Artist. After a short but illustrious solo career, he formed a band with his son and another friend, called Crosby, Pevar, and Raymond. By this point in his career, he’s produced a total of 11 albums, 3 of which were solo albums.

Crosby’s soon-to-be-released album Lighthouse has only 9 songs and is filled primarily by Crosby’s voice and guitars. The music on this new album doesn’t waver from Crosby’s decade-long strumming style that people will no doubt hear on tour. Just like his previous music, Crosby draws inspiration for his lyrics in Lighthouse from various people, events, and things in his life and in the world, like a song dedicated to his wife. A political rights activist of many years, Crosby also penned odes to world events like the Syrian refugee crisis, corrupted governments, and the dangers of war that those governments create.

Alyssa Schirm can be reached at alyssa.schirm@student.shu.edu.