Pirate Volleyball Wins Third Straight at Georgetown

Seton Hall volleyball (9-8) defeated the Georgetown Hoyas (5-11) in straight sets (25-23, 25-23, 26-24) on Tuesday night.

The victory was Seton Hall’s third straight and third in-conference victory of the season, improving its conference record to 3-1. Dani Schroeder had a team-leading 14 kills for the Pirates, while Sophia Coffey was credited with 22 assists and Haylee Gasser recorded 3 blocks.

Riding the momentum from the Pirates’ dominant performance against Xavier on Saturday, Seton Hall came out once again and dealt its competition a quick defeat. In the first set, the Pirates held as much as a nine-point lead over the Hoyas. Still, Georgetown kept things interesting, pulling even with Seton Hall, 23-23, before the Pirates tallied the final two points needed to take the set.

The second set was much more evenly played, with Georgetown taking the lead from the Pirates at various points. However, Seton Hall rallied a strong offensive effort to stop the Hoyas, scoring six straight points to gain a lead that it would maintain for the remainder of the set.

In the final set, Seton Hall dominated play, but Georgetown’s offense surged late in an attempt to send play into a fourth set. With the score 24-24, a Schroeder kill and a score by Tessa Fournier were exactly what the Pirates needed to defeat the Big East rival Hoyas.

The Pirates travel next to take on the St. John’s Red Storm (10-6) on Saturday, Oct. 1, at 2 p.m.

Bob Towey can be reached at robert.towey@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @BobTowey5.