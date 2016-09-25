SHU men’s soccer falls to St. John’s on penalty kick

The Seton Hall men’s soccer team lost to the St. John’s Red Storm in a close 1-0 match Saturday night in Queens. The loss dropped the Pirates record to 2-5-1, with a 0-2-0 record in the Big East.

The Pirates looked strong in the first half, holding the Red Storm to only 3 shots. The Seton Hall offense was also dominant, with 6 shots but no goals. The second half was a different story, however.

St. John’s sophomore forward Filippo Ricupati scored in the 68th minute on a penalty, giving the Red Storm a 1-0 lead in the game. The Pirates would fail to match that goal, and they were held to just one shot in the second half after a strong first half that looked promising. Pirates Sophomore midfielder Andres Arcila led the team with two shots while junior Gaspar Jean-Baptiste and sophomore defender Brandon Sabinsky each put attempts on goal.

The match was a very physical matchup, with both teams combining to earn 27 fouls and 7 cards. Scoring goals has been a problem this year for the Pirates. Saturday marks the third time this year they were held to no goals in a match. The loss drops Seton Hall to 0-3 on its current four-game road trip, along with losses to Delaware and conference rival No. 8 Creighton.

The Pirates will wrap up their four-game road trip when they take on Rider Tuesday at 7 p.m.

Alex Belinski can be reached at alex.belinski@student.shu.edu or on Twitter @acbelinski.