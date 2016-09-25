Pirate’s volleyball wins second straight Big East home game

Coming off a down-to-the-wire and emotional first Big East win Friday night, one topic going into the game was how the Pirates would start. After going down early, Seton Hall stormed back to win the set 25-22. Getting many big points when they needed them helped the Pirates succeed throughout the set.

Going into the third set the Seton Hall coaches wanted a little more energy from both the players and the crowd, and they got just that. The crowd was more into the game and the Pirates followed. Getting off to a lead and not looking back, the Pirates took the third set 25-18.

A key to the third set was Xavier star Abby Hessler was kept quiet for most of it. Fifth in the Big East in points, her presence is big for the Musketeers, and The Hall was able to contain her impact.

Seton Hall kept the momentum in the fourth set. With the crowd behind them, the Pirates took the set 25-22 and the match 3-1.

“Anything at home is almost a must win,” head coach Allie Yaeger said after the game. “We’re the underdogs this year.”

The Hall (8-8) will have their next match Tuesday at Georgetown (4-10) at 6 p.m.

