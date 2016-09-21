Women’s volleyball open Big East play with loss

The Seton Hall women’s volleyball team lost a closely contested game to conference opponent Villanova Tuesday night in a sweep. The Pirates record has slipped to 6-8 on the season and they open conference play 0-1.

The Pirates started off the first set slow, allowing Villanova to jump to an early 5-2 lead. However, the Pirates took a 20-19 lead, their first of the game, late in the first set. Villanova would go on to win the first set 26-24 on an attack error committed by outside hitter Danielle Schroeder. The senior Schroeder would finish the game with a team-high 10 kills. However, both teams played sloppy in the beginning set, accounting for 14 attack errors and three service errors.

In the second set, the Pirates held a close 6-5 lead until Villanova started to take control. Seton Hall would give up the next three points before scoring one of their own. Villanova held an 8-7 lead before unleashing a six-point barrage. The Pirates were unable to come back from this deficit and eventually lost the set 25-13.

The Pirates’ struggles continued into the third set, allowing Villanova to take a demanding 5-0 lead to start. Villanova controlled the lead throughout the set, not allowing Seton Hall to get within striking distance. However, the Pirates battled fiercely later in the set, scoring five unanswered points to narrow Villanova’s lead to 23-19. The late run was sparked by middle blocker Abby Thelen. The freshman Thelen, who served the ball exceptionally well, recorded the of the team’s two aces. Another key contributor was sophomore Sophia Coffey, who recorded a team high 19 assists. However, the Pirates ultimately lost their last set 25-21.

Seton Hall volleyball looks to get its first win in conference play at home against their Butler on Friday, Sept. 23. at 7 p.m.

