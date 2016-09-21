Seton Hall Weekend: Celebrating the SHU Community

Seton Hall weekend is a tradition that dates back more than 20 years. This year, the event will take place on Sept. 23 through Sept. 25 and the entire weekend will be coordinated by Jennifer O’Sheal, Director of Special Events who oversees all of the events.

It is both a celebration of the Seton Hall community and an invitation for families to come and spend some time on campus.

“Seton Hall Weekend is a celebration of our community spirit and of the close ties enjoyed by alumni, students, faculty, staff and the surrounding community,” O’Sheal said.

Each year, Seton Hall weekend has a different theme and this year’s theme is Jersey Shore.

Parents and students will be able to enjoy the fun of being down the shore with games like skeeball, and boardwalk treats like funnel cake and cotton candy.

There will also be inflatable rides and activities for all ages, as in years past.

“We are also partnering with DOVE on a philanthropy project,” O’Sheal said.

Those who attend the event have the opportunity to assemble care packages for families in need, which will be delivered to St. Joseph’s Soup Kitchen in Newark. Attendees are encouraged to bring care package items. They also can donate money online.

According to O’Sheal, the packages will be delivered to St. Joseph’s Soup Kitchen in Newark.Items that are being collected include socks, toothpaste, toothbrushes, deodorant, razors, shaving cream, napkins, bar soap and winter gloves.

Additional events will be the annual Farinella 5K run, the Athletic Hall of Fame opening and dedication, a men’s and women’s basketball team meet and greet and student performances on the Green.

Among some of the performances are the Seton Hall University Choir, the Seton Hall Jazz Band, and a children’s play titled “Once, in the Time of Trolls,” performed by the students in the Seton Hall theatre program.

The children’s show will be located in the Theatre-in-the-Round in the University Center on Sept. 24 at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

Many students are excited to see their parents.

“I’m excited for Seton Hall weekend, it sounds really fun,” said Kevin Kopf, a freshman journalism major. “I’m glad that there is a time when parents can come and visit. I’m happy I get to see mine.”

Other students were not as excited for this year’s event.

“My parents haven’t come to Seton Hall weekend yet and I’m not sure if they are coming this year,” Ruben Antunez, a junior communication major. said “I think it’s a lot of fun for families but there’s not much to do if your parents don’t show up.”

