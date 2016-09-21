Go’s success propels men’s golf to third-place finish

Seton Hall’s men’s golf team saw another successful finish this Tuesday as the Hartford Invitational in South Kent, Conn. came to a close. Invigorated by senior Lloyd Jefferson Go’s outstanding performance, the team skyrocketed to a third-place finish out of an intimidating nineteen-team playing field.

Go, leading the way for the Pirates, shot two consecutive three-under-pars, 69, en route to a fourth-place individual finish amongst 107 golfers. Finishing a mere four shots behind individual title winner Donnie Trosper, Go made Seton Hall history with the lowest par-72 two-round score ever. With the 10th sub-par tournament of this young man’s career, he bypasses Seton Hall Athletics Hall of Famer, Eugene Smith, whom graduated with nine.

As a team, SHU shot 6-under par for the first round, and 5-under par for the second, with an 11-under par tournament finish of 282-283-565. The tides certainly seem to be steering the Pirates’ ship in the right direction, as the team was only four shots off of second place finisher Central Florida, and seven behind tournament champion, Cal Poly. Rivalries were certainly renewed as fellow Big East member, St. John’s, joined the competition, but the Pirates reigned supreme by a dominating 20 shots.

In rare fashion, Gen Nagai and freshman Alex Chalk put up identical scores in both rounds, 70-70-140. With a foreboding 2-shots under par, and seventh place finishes, they joined Go in the top-10. Sophomore Chris Yeom shot 3-over-par with a finish of 73-74-147 (34th place). To furnish the team’s success, Junior Linus Yip shot a two-day, 12-over-par 74-82-156.

Senior Kevin O’Brien competed individually this week, finishing with a 14-over-par, 76-82-158, just two shots behind Yip.

Behind all of its action this week, the Seton Hall Men’s golf team silently crept up the record books. With a 565 par-72 two-round score, the team surpassed the prior two-round record after 18 years of the old record holding strong. Go’s even eagled on the 18th hole of the final round to cap off the success of this youthful and hungry team.

The Pirates have 12 days to prepare themselves next for the Marquette Intercollegiate, where they will compete for two days on Oct. 2 and 3.

