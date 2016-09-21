Full Women’s Basketball Schedule Released

With only 45 days remaining until the women’s basketball Pirates are back on the court, the full schedule for the 2016-2017 season has been released.

The Pirates will open non-conference play on Nov. 11 against Savannah State in Walsh Gym. Some notable non-conference matchups include Boston College and Wake Forest at home, and Minnesota, Princeton and rival Rutgers on the road.

Seton Hall will jump into Big East play against another rival in defending Big East tournament champions St. John’s on Dec. 30 in their final game before the new year. They will begin 2017 on the road with matchups against Butler on Jan. 2 and Xavier on Jan. 4.

The girls will return home for a brief two-game home stand with games against a DePaul team, that won 27 games last season, on Jan. 8 and Marquette on Jan. 10 before heading back out on the road to take on Villanova and Georgetown on Jan. 13 and 15, respectively.

After returning from their road trip, the Pirates will have a four-game home stand, which is their longest of the season. During that home stand, they will be taking on Providence, Creighton, who knocked them out of the Big East tournament last season, Xavier and Butler.

The Pirates will close out Big East play with five of their last seven games on the road, starting with Marquette and DePaul. Seton Hall will briefly return home for its final two home games against Georgetown on Feb. 10 and Villanova on Feb. 12, which will also be senior night.

The regular season will conclude with road games against Creighton on Feb. 17, Providence on Feb. 19, and St. John’s on the 29th. The Big East tournament will begin on March 4.

