Women’s golf ties sixth in Rutgers Invitational

The Seton Hall women’s golf team was in Piscataway Saturday for the second day of the 2016 Rugers Invitational, and finished the two-day tournament tied for sixth place. Freshman Sammie Staudt and junior Cassie Pantelas led the way for the team, as they both shot a 4 over-par, 76, in Saturday’s final round.

Saturday, the Pirates collectively shot a 22-over par, 310, in the final standoff. Freshman Lizzie Win shot a 6-over-par, 78, in today’s final round. Win placed sixth overall for the Pirates. She has become the first Pirate to place in the top five of her first two collegiate tournaments. Junior Macky Fouse finished her tournament with an 8-over-par, 80, on Saturday.

It is important to recognize the issues on the first day of competition which distorted the Pirates’ final score. The Pirates shot a 309, but with all the errors counted, the team shot a 352. Looking at the final box score, if the Pirates shot a 309, they would have won the tournament by a total six strokes.

Even with the tied-for-sixth-place finish, the Pirates finished the tournament with a total of five players in the top 70 of all individual golfers. The aforementioned Win tied for fourth, Staudt placed 18th, Fouse tied for 20th, freshman Maddie Sager placed 66th and Pantelas placed 70th.

There were some individual golfers who were sent to Piscataway by the Pirates, and both individuals did very well in their first collegiate appearances. Sophomore Gianna Tomeo finished at 26-over-par with a 76-85-81 and a final score of 242, while Sophomore Jamie Greene had a 31-over-par, 81-83-83 and a final score of 247.

There will be a two-week break for the Pirates from tournament competition before they return Friday, Oct. 7, in the Yale Women’s Intercollegiate.

