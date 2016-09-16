SHU women’s soccer picks up solid road win at Cornell



The Seton Hall women’s soccer team captured a big 1-0 road win on Thursday night in Ithaca, N.Y., against Cornell. The Pirates have proved to play tough on the road this season, as they now improve to 3-1 on the road so far and 4-3 on the season.

The lone goal of the match was scored by Cathy Chukuka in the 26th minute on a header off a corner kick by captain Frankie Maier. It was the first goal in the senior defender’s 53-game career. Her goal would hold up over the final 64 minutes of the match to give the Pirates their second consecutive victory and fourth victory overall on the season.

The Pirate defense was tested in this one, with the Big Red outshooting the Pirates 19-7 in the match. Sophomore goalkeeper Anna MacLean stood up to the task by collecting six saves in the shutout victory.

Chukuka contributed on both sides of the pitch, helping out in the solid defensive effort that kept the Big Red off the board.

Cornell had been struggling to score as of late, as Thursday was their third consecutive shutout loss and fourth consecutive loss overall. This comes on the heels of back-to-back shutout wins to begin the season.

Maier’s assist on the Chukuka goal was her third assist of the season, which is a team-high. Maier also leads the team in points with seven.

This win gives the Pirates back-to-back wins for the second time this season, a feat the Pirates had not achieved since way back in the 2011 season.

The Pirates will now return home to Owen T. Carroll Field this Sunday for their final non-conference match before Big East play begins. The Pirates will take on another Ivy League opponent in Columbia, and match time is set for 1 p.m.

