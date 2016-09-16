New fashion club trends at SHU

The Fashion Club is looking to make strides this year both on the catwalk and on campus. The executive board hopes to make this semester the most fashion-forward yet.

Hope DeVito, the club’s event coordinator and secretary, said that a big part of the club’s plans is, “to establish a fashion show that becomes a tradition and lasts even after we’ve graduated.”

“We also want to create a pop-up shop featuring young entrepreneurs and local boutiques where students can do their holiday shopping,” she added.

Madison Schott, the club president, said they will feature a number of speakers scheduled to present at club meetings, including the founder of Bird and Stone Jewelry Elana Reinholtz, and notable representatives from Bloomingdale’s and Michael Kors.

The club’s main ambition is to establish an ongoing conversation among students revolving around the latest news and trends in the fashion industry.

The club’s mission statement is: “This organization is formally established to foster social interaction centered on the topic of fashion.”

Another goal of the club is to give interested students a chance to explore fashion as a profession. Guest speakers and bloggers from different industries will inspire students working towards a career in fashion.

However, the club isn’t limited to those pursuing work in the fashion or beauty field. Just as fashion is a multifaceted industry, this new club seeks to show students how every field relates to the fashion and cosmetic worlds.

A large social media presence helps to market the Fashion Club, with their Instagram account reaching more than 300 followers. They use this platform to let students know about the club’s events, and feature students who post using the hashtag #SetonHallStyle.

“We definitely want to feature more students on the Instagram account,” said Cailee Valente, the club’s Vice President.

The next club-sponsored event is “Mani and Movie Night” on Sept. 18 at 7:30 p.m., which will include a showing of The Devil Wears Prada.

