Rec arrest name revealed

As The Setonian previously reported, a Seton Hall student whose name has now been released, was taken into custody outside of the Richie Regan Athletic Center on Sept. 22.

According to the incident report released by the South Orange Police Department, Seton Hall student Subhan Zia, 21, was arrested at approximately 2:15 p.m. after suspicion arose that he was the reason behind multiple thefts in the men’s locker room.

The incident report said that when Zia was confronted by Gary Christie, assistant director of Public Safety, he admitted that he had been breaking into lockers over the month of September including the day he was caught.

In a previous interview Christie said that it is believed that the student is responsible for seven incidents of theft dating back to Sept. 1.

On the day of his arrest Zia was found in posession of $12 stolen from the men’s locker room.

“As security was explaining what happened, Subject admitted to the thefts and stated some of the proceeds were in his car on campus,” the incident report said.

The subject was read his Miranda rights by a police official.

He was then presented with a consent to search for his vehicle and backpack.

The incident report said Zia “signed willingly.”

The report stated that no physical force was needed during the incident due to Zia’s compliance.

After police searched Zia’s backpack they found $322 in cash. Zia said the money was from previous thefts made in the men’s locker room.

Police then searched Zia’s vehicle where they found a belt, calculator and text book.

Zia was taken to police head quarters on South Orange Ave. to be charged and all evidence was turned over.

In a previous interview with Christie, he said “the person who was arrested was charged with seven counts of theft and will be arraigned in the Municipal Court in South Orange. (Zia) was released pending a court appearance.”

